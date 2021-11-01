Silver Alert issued for man missing from Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 27-year-old Wallace Harrison from Evansville.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Harrison was last seen wearing a white T-shirt or gray long sleeve shirt with dark colored sweatpants.

Evansville Police say he was last seen Sunday night around 10 p.m., and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Wallace Harrison, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979.