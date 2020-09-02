Silver Alert issued for man missing from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a man who went missing Wednesday morning.

The Indiana State Police said Larry Wayne Jackson was last seen around 8:45 Wednesday morning in Fort Wayne. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Jackson is a 5’9″ white man weighing approximately 187 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a Marine Corps cap, red t-shirt and blue jeans driving a white 2004 GMC Canyon Truck with Indiana plate D808DZ.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.