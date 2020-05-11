Silver Alert issued for man missing from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Fort Wayne.

Jay Dee Blevins is an 81-year-old white man. He is five feet and six inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has white hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Blevins was last seen driving a navy blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata with Indiana registration RJZ945.

He was last seen on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 10 p.m. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or call 911.