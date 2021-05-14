Silver Alert issued for man missing from Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police are looking for your help finding a man who went missing from Lawrence Friday afternoon.

The Lawrence Police Department said Randy Murray was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday in Lawrence. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Randy is described as a 60-year-old white man. He is 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has gray hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Randy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 911.