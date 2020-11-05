Silver Alert issued for man missing out of Coal City

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for help after a Coal City man went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Elbert Wayne Vanarsdale went missing around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Elbert is a 73-year-old white man. He is 5’10” tall, weighs approximately 189 pounds and has brown hair with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap and flannel shirt. Police say he was last seen driving a black 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada with Indiana plate D228SA.

Anyone with information on Elbert’s whereabouts is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 812-332-4411 or 911.