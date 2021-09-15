Silver Alert issued for man missing out of Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued after a man disappeared from Franklin Monday.

The Franklin Police Department said Jason May was last seen around 8 a.m. Monday from Franklin. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Jason is a 44-year-old white man. He is 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair with brown eyes. The department says Jason is non-verbal and walks with a limp.

Anyone with information on Jason May is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.

