Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Elkhart girl

ELKHART, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing Friday afternoon.

The Elkhart Police Department said Kyliemay Adkins was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Adkins is a 12-year-old white girl. She is 5’7″ tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and has strawberry blonde hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, teal shirt, blue jeans and carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information about Adkins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or 911.