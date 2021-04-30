Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl in northern Indiana

SYRACUSE, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl in northern Indiana.

According to the Syracuse Police Department, Aaliyah Ramirez was last seen around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27. She is believed to be in danger.

The 14-year-old is 5’9” and 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants and a purple Nike backpack.

Anyone with information in the case should contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-267-5667 or call 911.