Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from Corydon

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday.

Cheyenne Alcorn is described as being a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, who weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, white shirt and black and white jogging shorts.

Police said Alcorn has not been seen since Jan. 21 at approximately 11:11 p.m. and is missing from Corydon. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Cheyenne Alcorn, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 738-3911 or 911.