Silver Alert issued for missing 20-yr-old from Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 20-year-old.

Brittany Davey is 5-feet 4-inches talls, weighs approximately 216 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Sunday, November 8 at 3:00 a.m. wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pajama pants.

Police believe Brittany is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Brittany Davey is missing from Jeffersonville which is about 112 miles south of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact the Jeffersonville Police Department 812-246-6996.