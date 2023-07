WABASH, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a child missing from Wabash.

The Indiana State Police Post Peru confirmed that the 3-year-old was found safe.

She was last seen on Monday, July 24 wearing an orange tank top and yellow shorts with multiple colored stars.

