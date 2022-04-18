ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a missing five-month-old boy.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said Messiah Morales is missing out of South Bend, Indiana. He was last seen with his mother, 27-year-old Alexis Morales.

Messiah is a five-month-old Black boy. He is 24 inches tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes.

Alexis is a 27-year-old Black woman. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has black hair with brown eyes.

Messiah and Alexis were last seen Tuesday, April 12 at 6 p.m. They were in a Silver 2006 BMW X5 SUV with Indiana license plate MULALUV.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.