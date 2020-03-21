Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old from Brownstown

86-year-old Douglas C. Kidwell is missing from Brownstown, Indiana.

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 86-year-old man from Brownstown.

Douglas C. Kidwell is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He is possibly driving a silver 2010 Mercury Mariner with Indiana license plate SRU218 to Melbourne, Florida.

Kidwell is missing from Brownstown which is about 72 miles south of Indianapolis.

He was last seen on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

According to police Kidwell is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Douglas C. Kidwell are asked to contact police or call the Brownstown Police Department at 812-358-2141.