Silver Alert canceled for Avon man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Joseph Lach has been canceled.

AVON, Ind. — Police are looking for help after an Avon man went missing Wednesday afternoon.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Joseph Lach went missing around 3 p.m. Wednesday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Joseph is an 80-year-old white man. He is 5’11” tall, weighs approximately 178 pounds and has white hair with blue eyes. Joseph was last seen wearing a United States Air Force Veteran hat, light blue jacket and khaki pants.

Joseph is believed to be driving a bronze 1994 Ford F150 truck with a camper shell with Indiana license plate FL412B.

Anyone with information about Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.