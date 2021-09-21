Silver Alert issued for missing Bloomington woman

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department is looking for help finding a missing woman.

A Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of Sharon Teulle. She has been missing since Tuesday and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Sharon is described as a 73-year-old white woman. She is 5’6″ tall, weighs approximately 215 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with flowers, and dark pants.

She has been missing from Bloomington since 1:40 Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on Sharon Teulle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477 or 911.