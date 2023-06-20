CARMEL, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Carmel man.

The Carmel Police Department is searching for Andrew Prather Jr., 79, who is described as a 5’9” tall white male weighing 215 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Tuesday, June 20, around 6:30 a.m. wearing a brown shirt, grey cargo shorts and white tennis shoes. CPD said Prather Jr. was last seen driving a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade with Indiana registration 29J8.

Anyone with information related to Prather Jr.’s location is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or 911.