CLARK COUNTY, IN – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Sellersburg, Indiana

The Clarksville Police Department is searching for Ray Edward Miles,70, who is described as a 6’ tall white man weighing around 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Sunday, October 1 at 12:00 p.m. wearing a baseball cap and orange shirt.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ray Edward Miles, contact the Clarksville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.