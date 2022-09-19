COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — Police are asking for help finding a girl who went missing Monday morning.

The Indiana State Police said Emery Osborne was last seen in the 7500 block of E. Hiler Road in Columbia City, Indiana around 7 a.m. Monday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Osborne is a 12-year-old white girl. She is 5’2″ tall and weighs around 145 pounds. She has long curly blond hair with blue eyes.

Police say Osborne was last seen wearing either a maroon or brown shirt, navy blue shorts and white flip-flops. She was walking her dog. The dog has since returned home without her.

The Indiana State Police, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and Fort Wayne Police Department are on scene searching the area for the girl.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who saw her walking this morning, is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 260-432-8661 or 911.