COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a missing man from Columbia City.

The Indiana State Police said the Columbia City Police Department is investigating after Martin John Barry went missing around 10:45 a.m. Monday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Barry is described as a 6′ tall white man. He weighs approximately 155 pounds and has brown hair with green eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue-green sweater with jeans, and was driving a red 2010 Chrysler Town and Country with Indiana license plate 295Y.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Columbia City Police Department at 260-248-5121 or 911.