Silver Alert issued for missing Dyer man

DYER, Ind.– A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a 60-year-old Dyer man.

Gregory Hetrick is described as 6’2″ tall, 190 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hat and a blue robe over a gray shirt with black shorts. Police say he was using a walker.

Hetrick was last seen around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14. He’s from Dyer, Indiana, which is about 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Police believe he’s in danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Dyer Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.