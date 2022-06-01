ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Elkhart County teen.

Fourteen-year-old Jalen Winfield was last seen in Osceola around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help.

Winfield is about 5’3″ and 116 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a glow-in-the-dark skull and camo pants with black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Elkhart County Sheriff Department at 574-533-4151 or call 911.