Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart woman

ELKHART, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a woman who went missing from Elkhart Monday afternoon.

The Indiana State Police said Shirley Robinson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday in Elkhart. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Shirley is described as a 70-year-old Black woman. She is 5’5″ tall, weighs approximately 215 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans. She was driving a blue 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate 760R.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at (574) 533-4151 or 911.