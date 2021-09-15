Silver Alert issued for missing Fair Oaks man

FAIR OAKS, Ind.– Police in Jasper County are searching for a missing 81-year-old man. A statewide Silver Alert is in effect.

Lee Garland was last seen on Sept. 14 at noon in Fair Oaks, which is 114 miles northwest of Indianapolis. He was last known to be wearing a long sleeve blue shirt with faded Rustler blue jeans. He may be driving a beige 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate D828QV.

Police say Garland is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 219-866-7334 or call 911.