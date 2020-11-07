Silver Alert canceled for Fort Wayne boy

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled after Mikelray was found safe.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne police are looking for help after a boy went missing Saturday afternoon.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said 12-year-old Mikelray Canaday went missing around 1:44 p.m. Saturday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Mikelray is a 5’6″ tall white boy weighing approximately 210 pounds. He has brown hair with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, gray sweatshirt and tan joggers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.