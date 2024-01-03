UPDATE: Indiana State Police announced around 2 a.m. Wednesday that the Silver Alert for the 86-year-old had been canceled.

– – –

FORT WANYE, IN – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for Thomas Lee Truitt,86, who is described as a 6’1″ tall white man weighing around 156 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 9:30 a.m. driving a silver 2013 Chevy Equinox with Indiana license plate TLC425.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Thomas Lee Truitt, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1213 or 911.