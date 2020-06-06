Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Trent D. Thomas.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 50-year-old.

Trent D. Thomas is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas is missing from Fort Wayne which is about 121 miles from Indianapolis.

He was last seen on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:02 a.m. and is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas is asked to call police or contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2020 or 260-427-2013.