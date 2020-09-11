Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Fort Wayne teen.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, 16-year-old Javier Ramon Andrade was last seen around 1:10 a.m. on Friday. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Andrade is 5’9” and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right arm with the letters LLE, and scars on his right shoulder and chest.

Anyone with information should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.