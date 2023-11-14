FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing out of Fort Wayne, according to Indiana State Police.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for Karen Lynne Jenkins, 78, who is described as a 5’3” tall white woman weighing 100 pounds with silver hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 14, around 12:48 p.m. FWPD said Jenkins was last seen driving a gray 2017 Buick Lacrosse with Indiana registration 999ADT.

Anyone with information related to Jenkin’s location is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.