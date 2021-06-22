Silver Alert issued for missing Fountain County girl

ATTICA, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a girl missing from Fountain County.

The Attica Police Department said Serenity Lister went missing around 11 p.m. Monday from Attica, Indiana. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Serenity is a 17-year-old white girl. She is 5’3″ tall, has brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and pants with no shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Attica Police Department at 765-793-5004 or 911.