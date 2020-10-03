Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood woman

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are looking for help after a woman went missing from Greenwood early Saturday morning.

The Greenwood Police Department said Eliza Roton was last seen around 3 a.m. Saturday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The Greenwood Police Department said Eliza is autistic and was seen walking away from her place of employment in the 1200 block of South Graham Road,

Eliza is a 20-year-old white woman. She is 5’4″ tall and weighs around 164 pounds. She has brown hair with blue eyes. Eliza was last seen wearing a black short sleeve top with white dots and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.