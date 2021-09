GRIFFITH – The Indiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Griffith man.

65-year-old William Kroncke was last seen Sunday, September 12, around 3:30 a.m. Kroncke is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray sweater.

Kroncke may need medical assistance and is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on William Kroncke, contact the Griffith Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911