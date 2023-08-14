HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Spiceland.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Arduth Sutton, 74, who is described as a 6’3” tall white male weighing 212 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Sutton was last seen on Monday, Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. wearing a gray t-shirt with “IU” in red and blue jeans. He was driving a white 2014 Ford Escape with an Indiana plate WLE730 at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information related to Sutton’s location is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4890 or 911.