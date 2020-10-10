Silver Alert issued for missing LaPorte teen

LAPORTE, Ind. — A Silver Alert was issued after a LaPorte teenager went missing Tuesday afternoon.

The LaPorte Police Department is investigating Emmaleigh Atwater’s disappearance. She was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in LaPorte. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Emmaleigh is a 15-year-old white girl. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs around 153 pounds. She has brown hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black fuzzy coat and black jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the LaPorte Police Department at 219-362-6206 or 911.