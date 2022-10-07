SILVER LAKE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a man who was last seen on Thursday in Silver Lake, Indiana.

The Silver Lake Police Department has asked the public to be on the lookout for 69-year-old Terry Nash.

He was last seen in Silver Lake Thursday around 9 a.m., and was wearing a blue jacket with a grey hood and blue jeans, and riding a white mountain bike pulling a yellow and grey cart.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Terry Nash, contact the Silver Lake Police Department at (574) 267-5667 or 911.