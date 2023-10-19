HANCOCK COUNTY, IN – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Wilkinson, Indiana.

The Hancock County Sheriff Department is searching for Charles Millis,76, who is described as a 5’11″ tall white man weighing around 171 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, October 18 at 12:10 p.m. wearing a button up shirt, slacks, gray cowboy hat, and driving a blue 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with Indiana license plate AI193J.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Charles Millis, contact Hancock County Sheriff Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.