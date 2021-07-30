Silver Alert issued for missing Merrillville children

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The Merrillville Police Department is looking for help finding two children who went missing Friday afternoon.

The department said 11-year-old Jessica Cruz and 7-year-old Sharai Correa were last seen around 12:45 p.m. Friday in Merrillville. They are believed to be in extreme danger.

Jessica Cruz

Sharai Correa

The department said Jessica is an 11-year-old Hispanic girl. She is 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 90 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts.

Sharai is an 11-year-old Hispanic girl. She is 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 90 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts.

The department says the girls were last seen with Maria Correa-Cruz, a 49-year-old Hispanic woman.

Maria is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 191 pounds and has brown and gray hair with brown eyes. She was last seen driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Suburban with Illinois license plate E705992.

Anyone with information on Jessica or Sharai’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or 911.