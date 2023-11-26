MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Authorities in Mishawaka, Indiana have declared a statewide Silver Alert.

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sequoia Taylor. She’s described as a 12-year-old black female who is 5’4” and 110 pounds with black hair with blue braids and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white and red shirt, black pants, and white Crocs.

Sequoia was last seen Saturday, November 25th, 2023, in Mishawaka, Indiana.

If you have any information on Sequoia Taylor, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1681 or 911.