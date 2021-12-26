Silver Alert issued for missing Mishawaka man

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 62-year-old man missing out of Mishawaka.

According to the Mishawaka Police Department, Solomon Thompson was last seen on Saturday, December 25 at 9:00 pm.

Police describe Thompson as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 114 pounds. He has blue eyes with brown hair and was last seen wearing a black beanie cap, blue coat, white t-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Solomon Thompson is asked to contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-257-7707 or dial 9-1-1.