Silver Alert issued for missing North Vernon man

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from North Vernon.

Indiana State Police say 52-year-old Brian K. Kirby was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday wearing an orange knitted toboggan, a grey sweat shirt with the word “Tennessee” in white letters and blue jeans.

Kirby is described as standing 5’9″ tall, weighs about 180 pounds, has red hair and blue eyes.

ISP says he is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Kirby should contact the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department at 812-346-4911 or 911.