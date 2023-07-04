PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from Mecca in western Indiana.

The Parke County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Betty J. Capps, 68, who is described as a 5’3” tall white female weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on Thursday, June 29. PCSD said Capps has a tattoo of a butterfly on her right leg and drives a Gray 2007 Ford Focus with an Indiana license plate of 190TPH.

Anyone with information related to Capps’ location is asked to contact the Parke County Sheriff’s Department at 765-569-5413 or 911.