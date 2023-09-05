PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – A silver alert has been declared for a missing woman from Greencastle, Indiana.

The Putnam County Sheriff Department is searching for Juanita Austin, 91, who is described as a 5’5 tall white woman weighing around 140 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Monday, Sept. 4th at 8 p.m. wearing a teal short sleeve shirt, checkered color shorts, with tennis shoes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Juanita, contact the Putnam County Sheriff Department at 765-653-3211 or 911.