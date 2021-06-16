SILVER ALERT issued for missing Spencer, Indiana, teenager

SPENCER, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Spencer Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jaylon Patton, 16, a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair with brown eyes. Jaylon was last seen wearing a dark plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Jaylon is missing from Spencer, Indiana which is 59 miles southwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Tuesday, June 15, at 8:30 p.m. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jaylon Patton, contact the Spencer Police Department at 812-829-4874 or 9-1-1.