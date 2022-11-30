NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Newton County man.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jerry Peyton. He is a 76-year-old white male. He is 5’11” and 177 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, dark colored pants, and dark colored shoes.

Jerry is missing from DeMotte, Indiana. He was last seen on Tuesday, November 29 at 11:30 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jerry Peyton, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or 911.