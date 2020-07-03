Silver Alert issued for Porter County man last seen Tuesday

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Porter County man.

The disappearance of Roderick G. Moore, 75, is being investigated by the Porter County Sheriff’s Department. He was last seen on Tuesday, June 30, around 7:45 p.m. in Valparaiso.

He’s 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Moore was last known to be wearing a Valparaiso University baseball hat, glasses, gray polo shirt, tan/gray shorts, knee high socks, tennis shoes and a silver watch.

He’s believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Department 219-477-3000 or call 911.