Silver Alert issued for South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Police in South Bend have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing man.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sammy Medrano. He is a 23-year old-biracial male. He’s described as 5’9″ and 140 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants.

Medrano was last seen on Tuesday, September 21 at 4:06 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Sammy Medrano, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-7510 or 911.

