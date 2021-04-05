Silver Alert issued for South Bend woman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — South Bend police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing woman.

Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon is described as a 38 year old white female who is 5’4″, 130 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a sheer pajama top.

Rebecca is missing from South Bend, Indiana. She was last seen on Monday, April 5 at 5 a.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.