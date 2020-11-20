Silver Alert issued for teen missing from Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a teenager that went missing Thursday morning.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said Madaya Schuman went missing from Columbia City around 2:47 Thursday morning. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Geddy Hopkins

Madaya is a 17-year-old white girl. She is 5’1″ tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen in a beige 2001 Buick LeSabre with Indiana plate 825DGY.

Police believe Madaya may be in the company of 28-year-old Geddy Hopkins. He is a 28-year-old white man who is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. She may also be in the company of an unidentified Hispanic man.

Anyone with information about Madaya’s whereabouts is asked to call the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 260-244-6410 or 911.