Silver Alert issued for woman missing out of Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. –A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Lake County.

The Griffith Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Dushawna L. Glover, 48.

Glover is reportedly 5′ tall, around 180 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a white top and blue jeans.

Glover is missing from Griffith, Indiana which is 149 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Dushawna L. Glover, contact the Griffith Police Department at 219-660-0008 or 911.