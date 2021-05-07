Silver Alert issued for woman missing out of Monroe County

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a missing woman.

The Indiana State Police said a Silver Alert has been issued for Alice Pearison. She was last seen around 11 a.m. from Bloomington. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Pearison is a 57-year-old white woman. She is 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue sleeves, jeans shorts or pants and white shoes with black stripes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 349-2781 or 911.