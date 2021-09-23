Silver Alert issued for woman missing out of Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a missing woman.

A Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of Madelyn Miller. She was last seen in Mooresville around 5 p.m. Wednesday and is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance. 

Madelyn is described as a 23-year-old white woman. She is 5’7″ tall, weighs approximately 115 pounds, has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, jeans, and white shoes, and driving a tan 2003 Chevrolet Impala with an Indiana license plate of 944RVI.

Anyone with information on Madelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.

